Meet the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home winner

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – For the time being, Bridget Townsend lives in Midway, Georgia, but her address is about to change.

She now has the keys to a brand new $400,000 Dream Home. She took a $100 chance and entered St. Jude’s Dream Home Giveaway, a fundraising campaign that has been ongoing since April.

“I don’t know, for some reason this time, I thought, ‘I can make a purchase even if I don’t win anything, it’s going to help somebody,’ and I had something that I could help someone with,” Townsend explains.

Her ticket is part of a donation of more than $600,000 from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

“Families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food,” says Amber VanNoy of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Our mission is to make sure every single family that goes to St. Jude is taken care of.”

Every penny raised in the giveaway will help the families of kids fighting the battle of their lives at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“I did not think I had a chance at all. I hoped that I would, but I just never imagined,” says the Dream Home winner.

23 years ago Townsend married her husband and moved into a one-bedroom apartment.

They now have two kids in college and are on their way to their new home.

“It’s worth it. Even if you don’t win anything, it’s worth it,” says Townsend. “You’re making a dream come true for somebody else.”