Male Role Call, Program designed to educate teens about rape

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Stopping risky behavior is the goal of a program at the Rape Crisis Center. It teaches young men the dangers of alcohol and the importance of sexual consent.

“This is a way that we are speaking in response to our numbers by connecting with that male demographic,” Kesha Gibson Carter, with the Rape Crisis Center, said.

Statistics are climbing when it comes to sexual assault in Savannah. This year, workers at the rape crisis center have seen 92 cases, which is up from 76 last year.

They are fighting those numbers through their annual Male Role call event.

“If we can engage young men at a very young age — helping them understand the value of a healthy relationship and what it means and how important it is to have consent before engaging in sexual activity,” Carter said.

They target young men of certain age because 1 out of every 4 female college students becomes a victim of sexual assault before they graduate.

“We seek to connect with young boys from the ages of 13 and 19,” Carter said. “Those of them who are going off to high school and college.”

Those teens may not realize the consequences of their actions. Georgia law states you will get 25 years to life for rape.

“We have individuals from law enforcement and individuals from our legal system who will come in and paint a picture for your young men that these are real cases, these are real scenarios and this is real trouble that you could get in,” Carter said.

Advocates said it may be difficult for young men to show up to this kind of training, but it’s definitely worth it.

“Certainly leave feeling rewarded and that they are armed with information that could help them in their lives,” Carter said. “It could help friends of theirs as well as their peers.”

And help them to protect those closest to them.

“Helping them understand that they can essentially be ambassadors for our work,” Carter said. “Men and boys they have mothers, they have daughters, they have sisters and they no more want the women in their lives to be sexually assaulted or raped than we do.”

The Rape Crisis Center will be hosting the event Friday, June 30th, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

For more information & to register, call 233-3000 or e-mail prevention@rccsav.org.