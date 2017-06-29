Jury deliberates in trial of three people charged with robbing, killing man in 2014

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The case against three people charged with robbing and killing a man on Nov. 15, 2014 is now in the hands of a jury.

Trinika Beamon, William Davis and Taylor Lacount are on trial this week after being charged with the shooting death of T’arsha Williams in the Hudson Hill area of west Savannah .

They are accused of luring Williams to Hudson Street near West Lathrop Avenue where he was shot during a robbery attempt about 3:30 a.m. Williams was found deceased in a gray Pontiac that had rolled into a building.