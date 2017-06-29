Hurricane Season: Residents with medical needs urged to register with health department

By Published:

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (CEMA) – The 2017 hurricane season is here. Public health and Chatham Emergency Management (CEMA) officials strongly encourage residents in Chatham County who may have functional, access or medical needs and no way to evacuate if a storm is coming to register with the health department.

The Functional, Access, and Medical Needs Registry is made up of residents who may require transport and medical assistance during a hurricane evacuation and have no other resources such as family, friends, neighbors, or church members to help them if they need to evacuate.

Residents must apply to be on the Registry and are encouraged to register now. The application and protected health information authorization form can be downloaded at gachd.org/registry. Residents can also call 912-691-7443 for more information.

 

 

