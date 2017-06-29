FUGITIVE FILES: Man Accused of Ramming Car, Shooting at Daughter

Brandon Walker is accused of aggravated assault on three people including his own child, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and reckless conduct.

Detectives say the crime happened Wednesday morning after Walker got into a fight with his ex-girlfriend at the Oaks of Brandlewood Apartments.

“(He) Used his vehicle to ram the victim’s vehicle while it was occupied by three persons one of whom was his own daughter,” said Detective Kevin Fikes. “He then began to shoot at them.”

“Brandon do yourself a favor and turn yourself in,” says Fikes. “Don’t make this harder on yourself or anyone else, everyone makes mistakes and we can all learn from this and talk about it.”

Brandon Walker is a convicted felon who may also face Probation Violation charges. He may be near the Oaks at Brandlewood apartments or on Savannah’s Southside.

He may be driving a White Chevy Malibu with Georgia tag BLE 8486.

If you know where Walker is, contact Savannah-Chatham Metro Police or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers at (912)234-2020.