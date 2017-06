SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metro Police (SCMPD) is investigating an unconfirmed incident involving a clogged pipe on Little River Drive.

Police and firefighters were at the scene early this evening. A robot was reportedly used to search through a storm drain in the area.

Metro Police cleared the scene around 7:40 p.m. stating, “At this time, nothing has been found,” on Twitter.

SCMPD will continue investigation tomorrow as needed.

