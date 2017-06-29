Chatham-Savannah Narcotics Team seeks information on wanted felons

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham-Savannah Narcotics Team (CNT) along with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted a long-term narcotics investigation beginning in May 2016 into narcotics trafficking organization operating in Chatham, Effingham, and surrounding counties.

This organization was responsible for trafficking and distributing multi-kilograms of cocaine, multiple pounds of marijuana, MDMA, and Heroin to individuals within the Chatham County, Georgia area.

Multiple members of the organization were indicted in Chatham County Superior Court and the United States District Court Southern District of Georgia in reference to narcotics offenses.

The following subjects who are members of this narcotics trafficking organization are wanted and fugitives of the law. Each subject is considered to possibly armed and dangerous.

CNT Wanted Felons View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Ronnie "Man" Cope: 5'06'' and 165 lbs. Cope is known to frequent Guyton, GA. Melveric Jemelle Ford: 5'11'' and 150 lbs. Ford frequents Garden City, GA and Effingham County, GA. Kendrick Carnell Doomes: 6'01'' and 150 lbs. Doomes is known to frequent the Ludowici and Jesup areas. Eric Bernard Hicks: 5'08'' and 180 lbs. Hicks is known to frequent Savannah & Chatham County. Domminick Sentell Robbins: 6'01'' and 205 lbs. Robbins is known to frequent Guyton, GA. Tony Freeman Overton: 5'10'' and 120 lbs. Overton frequents the Savannah/Chatham County area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.