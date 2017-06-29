Chatham-Savannah Narcotics Team seeks information on wanted felons

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham-Savannah Narcotics Team (CNT) along with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted a long-term narcotics investigation beginning in May 2016 into narcotics trafficking organization operating in Chatham, Effingham, and surrounding counties.

This organization was responsible for trafficking and distributing multi-kilograms of cocaine, multiple pounds of marijuana, MDMA, and Heroin to individuals within the Chatham County, Georgia area.

Multiple members of the organization were indicted in Chatham County Superior Court and the United States District Court Southern District of Georgia in reference to narcotics offenses.

The following subjects who are members of this narcotics trafficking organization are wanted and fugitives of the law.  Each subject is considered to possibly armed and dangerous.

CNT Wanted Felons

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

 

