Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting involving child

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting incident that occurred earlier this evening at a residence on Noye Wiggins Drive in Burton.

A small child sustained a gunshot wound during the incident and was transported to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment by family members.

The child has since been flown to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for further treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently on-scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. There is no subject at large or public safety threat.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Jason Malphrus at 843-255-3426.