YMCA to kick off National Gymnastics Competition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An Olympic-style Opening Ceremonies is being held tomorrow to kick off the start of the 2017 YMCA National Gymnastics Competition.

Due to severe weather predicted for Wednesday, the location of the opening ceremonies has moved from Forsyth Park to the Savannah Civic Center.

The decision was made to ensure the safety, security, and comfort of visiting gymnasts and guests.

This ceremony is being held from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

It begins with a Grand March In of the states and introduction of each team that has traveled from across the U.S. to compete in the competition.

After the March In, event guests will enjoy a special program including keynote speaker, Brandon Wynn.

Following the program, event guests will enjoy live entertainment (provided by Lyn Avenue), festivities and more.

