New video shows moment Georgia man says police officer slammed him to ground

By Published:

ALBANY, GA (WALB) – New video shows a clearer picture of the moments the parents of Llewellyn Glover Jr. said excessive force was used against their son during a traffic stop.

WALB contacted former Albany Police officer Jamie Sutton for comment Monday. Sutton said he did not yet want to make a comment, but would get back to the station later.

Family members of Glover said the incident left Glover with multiple fractures and staples in his head.

An internal Albany Police report states a deadly force chokehold was used against him.

“When I saw it, I just, I don’t even want to talk about it,” Glover’s father Llewellyn Glover Sr. said.

In the video, you can hear Officer Jamie Sutton saying he smells marijuana in the vehicle, prompting a search.

