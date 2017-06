HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – In Hinesville, a new Chick-Fil-A is opening it’s doors tomorrow, June 28. But you can start lining up now for free food.

The first 100 people lined up at the 877 West Oglethorpe Hwy. location will receive a year’s worth of free Chick-Fil-A meals.

You can also bring a book for their children’s book drive.