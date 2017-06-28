Hearing scheduled today for former US gymnastics coach

Published:

LOS ANGELES (WSAV) – A motions hearing involving  a lawsuit brought by a former member of the U.S. Olympics Women’s Gymnastics Team is scheduled in Los Angeles today, June 28. Jane LM Doe is suing team physician, Dr. Larry Nassar.

He  appeared in a Michigan courtroom last week and is facing criminal charges of sexually abusing 80 young girls and possession of child pornography.

The former Olympic gymnast says Nassar sexually assaulted her during medical exams and says her coaches failed to protect her.
Earlier this month in an exclusive only on news three report, we brought you new details  involving a case out of Effingham County.

We spoke to attorneys for a woman who says former gymnastics coach William McCabe sexually abused her when she was 11.
At the time McCabe owned  a gym in Rincon affiliated with USA gymnastics.

