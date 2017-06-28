Google hit with massive fine

BRUSSELS (NBC News) European regulators have handed down a record-setting $2.7 billion fine against Google.

The European Commission says the company’s Google shopping service acted in an anti-competitive manner.

“We find that google being so dominant in general internet search, they have used this dominance to promote themselves and to demote rivals,” said European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

The commission gave Google 90 days to stop its practice or face additional fines.

Google responded with a statement saying “We respectfully disagree with the conclusions announced today. We will review the commission’s decision in detail as we consider an appeal.”

Google still faces separate anti-trust charges in Europe related to its Android operating system.

“The fact that they’ve levied such a huge fine in this case, doesn’t bode well for these other investigations, so it’s in their best interest to keep fighting this,” says CNET News Executive Editor Roger Cheng.

