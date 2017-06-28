VIDEO: Excessive Force Lawsuit Filed Against Chatham, Effingham Sheriff

Was it a justified arrest or a case of excessive force by a Chatham County Sheriff’s deputy?

A new lawsuit claims he went too far, and body camera video the plaintiff shot himself supports his case.

Anthony Oliver is suing Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher, Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie, and Chatham County Sheriff’s Investigator Frank Rollins for violating his civil rights.

On January 23, Oliver had a warrant out for his arrest connected to a missed payment on a drunk driving charge out of California.

But it was the state he was in after this stop that has him crying foul. and wanting justice.

RAW VIDEO:

“Anthony thats going to be a Marshal in that black truck can you pull over for us?” said the 911 dispatcher to Oliver.

“Ok he tried to run me off the road.” Oliver responded.

“You can address that to them but if you can pull over they will stop chasing you.” explained the dispatcher.

That’s the first thing you hear on body camera video recorded by Anthony Oliver himself. Oliver was involved in civilian investigations previously, which is why he had the camera rollins.

In the lawsuit filed in District Court, Oliver Chatham County Sheriff’s Investigator Frank Rollins, working for the U.S. Marshal’s, hit Oliver’s car in an attempt to stop him. Then Oliver says Rollins pulled a gun on him, never identifying himself as a law enforcement officer.

Oliver in the suit claims he “feared for his life”, got back in the car and kept driving.

After he talked to 9-1-1 dispatch in the video, Oliver called someone else.

“They are US Marshal’s there is a warrant,” Oliver could be heard saying.

This is where the dispute and alleged “excessive force” begins.

“He just hit the back of my car. He just hit me.” exclaimed Oliver who then stops the car and gets out.

“Get on the ground get on the ground.” the Deputies are heard yelling

That’s where Oliver claims in the suit Rollins and the other deputies kicked him, breaking his teeth, and that he was “jumped on” by 8 to 10 officers, hitting him with fists and billy clubs while he was handcuffed.

Oliver says he suffered an injury to his spine and he fractured his back, but no one gave him medical attention for 9 hours after his arrest.

Oliver says Rollins even proved his guilt at the end of the video where he took Oliver’s camera and tossed it into a lake, thereby attempting to “destroy” the evidence.

Sheriff’s say the video camera which shot that footage was retrieved by Chatham County inmates later and given back to Oliver.

Oliver had been arrested twice before in Chatham County on similar contempt of court charges and spent time in Chatham County Jail.

In addition to punitive and compensatory damages is also asking the FBI to investigate. He also wants a federal grand jury to indict all three men for civil rights violations. Oliver also is asking for deputies to undergo additional mandatory training to make sure they handle any future medical issues are handled appropriately.