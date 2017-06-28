Get all your 4th of July weekend plans in Do Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Time to plan your weekend festivities! From the Southern Family Festival, to Blues, Jazz & BBQ, the Tybee Jazz Concert and all the local fireworks, Do Savannah Magazine has everything you need to know.

What: Southern Family Food & Music Festival

When: 1-7 p.m. July 1

Where: Daffin Park

Cost: Free admission

Info: southernfamilyfestival.com

What: Blues, Jazz & BBQ

When: June 30-July 2

Where: Rousakis Plaza, River Street

Cost: Free

Info: riverstreetsavannah.com

What: Equinox Orchestra: Tybee Island Swings!

When: 6:30 p.m. July 4 (the band will also lead the way to the beach for fireworks after the show)

Where: Tybee Post Theater, 10 Van Horne Ave.

Cost: $35 adults, $20 military/veterans and students

Info: tybeeposttheater.com, 912-472-4790

Here are a few of the 4th of July celebrations in out area:

Red, White and Brews bar crawl: 4-11 p.m. July 1.

Savannah Winds Patriotic Concert: 3 p.m. July 2.

River Street fireworks: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Tybee fireworks: 9:15 p.m. July 4

To see the full list visit DoSavannah.com.