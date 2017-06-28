China frees 3 activists who questioned Ivanka Trump supplier

Hua Haifeng, Hua Xiaoqin
Hua Xiaoqin, left, sister of Chinese labor activist Hua Haifeng, tries to block a reporter approaching Hua Haifeng, right, as he carries his son Bobo leaves a police station after being released in Ganzhou in southern China's Jiangxi Province, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Chinese authorities have released on bail three activists who had been detained after investigating labor conditions at a factory that produced shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brands. (AP Photo/Gerry Shih)

GANZHOU, China (AP) – Chinese authorities have released on bail three activists who had been detained after investigating labor conditions at a factory that produced shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brands.

The three activists walked out of a police station in Ganzhou, a city in southeastern Jiangxi province, on Wednesday, the final day of their legally mandated 30-day detention period limit.

The activists were working with China Labor Watch, a New York-based group, and were investigating Huajian Group factories in the southern Chinese cities of Ganzhou and Dongguan.

The company has denied allegations of excessive overtime and low wages. It says it stopped producing Ivanka Trump shoes months ago. China Labor Watch says the three men were released on bail pending trial.

