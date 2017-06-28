Burn hazard prompts ‘TNT’ fireworks recall

(WSAV) — More than 36,000 TNT Red, White, & Blue Smoke fireworks have been recalled due to burn and injury hazards to consumers.

The Consumer Product Saftey Commission states that “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and contact America Promotional Events for a full refund.”

American Promotional Events has received three incident reports, resulting in three people suffering burn injuries.

The fireworks in bags of three canisters were sold at major retailers like Kroger, Target, and Walmart.

For more information, or to report an incident involving this product, click here.

