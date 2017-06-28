Augusta Avenue shooting under investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating the shooting of Patrick Young, 20, near the intersection of Augusta Avenue and Brittany Street on June 28.

At about 3:50 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area. Roughly 15 minutes later, Young arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. Young’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

The actual circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Investigators do not believe this to be a random shooting.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.