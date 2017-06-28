ABC says it has reached settlement in ‘pink slime’ defamation lawsuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – ABC says it has reached a settlement with a South Dakota meat producer that filed a more than $1 billion lawsuit against the network over its reports on the company’s lean, finely textured beef product that critics dubbed “pink slime.”

ABC spokeswoman Julie Townsend says in a statement that the network has “reached an amicable resolution of its dispute with the makers” of the product. Dakota Dunes-based Beef Products Inc. sued the television network in 2012, saying ABC’s coverage was a “disinformation campaign” that misled consumers into believing the product is unsafe, is not beef and isn’t nutritious.

The defamation trial against ABC and producer Jim Avila started in June. Neither Townsend nor BPI immediately responded to telephone messages requesting comment.