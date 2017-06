SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The trial of an accused serial rapist continues in Chatham County today, June 27.

Thirty-six-year-old Carlos Hodge is facing rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated sodomy charges.

He is accused in four attacks in Savannah that took place between Feb. 20 and April 22, 2016.

Jury selection in the case started Monday morning.

Prosecutors are asking for life without parole if Hodge is convicted.