Town of Portal announces boil water notice

By Published: Updated:

 

TOWN OF PORTAL (WSAV) –  The Town of Portal Water System will be shutting water off to all customers on Tuesday, June 27 at 9 a.m. Authorities say a water line on Hwy. 80 West, located at the Pride Factory, building needs to be replaced. When this occurs a potential health hazard may exist in areas of zero pressure from backflow and/or back–siphonage of water of unknown quality into the water distribution system.

In order to protect the public from potential health hazard, all citizens that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressure are advised to “boil” all water prior to use for drinking, cooking or preparing baby food.

The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil.

Citizens should continue to boil their water until they are notified by their drinking water utility that the water utility that the water system has been restored to full operation, and that the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system is safe to drink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s