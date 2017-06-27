Town of Portal announces boil water notice

TOWN OF PORTAL (WSAV) – The Town of Portal Water System will be shutting water off to all customers on Tuesday, June 27 at 9 a.m. Authorities say a water line on Hwy. 80 West, located at the Pride Factory, building needs to be replaced. When this occurs a potential health hazard may exist in areas of zero pressure from backflow and/or back–siphonage of water of unknown quality into the water distribution system.

In order to protect the public from potential health hazard, all citizens that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressure are advised to “boil” all water prior to use for drinking, cooking or preparing baby food.

The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil.

Citizens should continue to boil their water until they are notified by their drinking water utility that the water utility that the water system has been restored to full operation, and that the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system is safe to drink.