Supreme Court sides with same-sex couples in Arkansas suit

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has ruled for same-sex couples who complained an Arkansas birth certificate law discriminated against them. The justices on Monday issued an unsigned opinion reversing an Arkansas high court ruling that upheld the law.

Under the law, married lesbian couples had to get a court order to have both spouses listed as parents on their children’s birth certificates.

Arkansas routinely lists a woman’s husband as a child’s father, even if he is not the biological parent of the child.

The same-sex couples want the same presumption applied to the married partner of a woman who gives birth to a child.

Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented from the ruling.