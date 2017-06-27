Savannah serial rapist receives life sentence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Serial rapist Carlos Hodges today pled guilty in Chatham County Superior Court.

Hodges was charged with four counts of aggravated sodomy, three counts of rape, three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of kidnapping and one count of sexual battery.

The charges stem from incidents involving four different victims on four different dates during February, March and April 2016.

Judge James F. Bass sentenced Hodges to seven concurrent life sentences for rape, aggravated sodomy, twenty years to serve for each aggravated assault count, and one year to serve for sexual battery.

The plea came following jury selection prior to opening statements in Hodges’ case this morning.