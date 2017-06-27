Plastic bags on Hilton Head, here’s how to get in on the debate

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WSAV) – It’s a debate that’s been circling Beaufort County for years now – plastic or reusable bags. All over the U.S., cities and even states are banning plastic bags, but in Beaufort – one environmental organization is still pushing to get these bags out of stores and the water.

“It really is harmful to our wildlife plastic bags are often mistaken for jellyfish by sea turtles… once it’s swallowed it does serious damage to their digestive tract,” said Rikki Turner, the project manager with the Coastal Conservation League in Beaufort.

Turner says in America, we use and throw away 100 billion plastic bags every year… and they end up right in our water.

“They break down into micro plastics which can then be ingested by smaller creatures like shrimp and are shellfish which we love to eat here in the Lowcountry,” she said.

Turner and her team brought the topic up at the Hilton Head Planning Commission meeting last week.

“It was really a great community to start in because the community had already identified that as one of its goals,” Turner said.

And that’s why the Hilton Head Bluffton Chamber of Commerce has launched an online survey to see what the town thinks.

For some businesses – it’s cost verse environment.

“I can buy a thousand plastic bags for about 16 or 17 dollars, which means they’re about a penny a piece, versus a paperbag which is about a nickle a piece,” said Michael Clancy, Owner of Rocket Fizz at Shelter Cove.

But he’s still not opposed.

“I’d have no problem with them banning plastic bags… ’cause you’ll see where these things end up – they’ll end up in the water and we’re directly across from the marsh,” he said.

“Another option to a bag ban would be a bag fee and that would be kind of a small fee that you would charge a customer if they requested plastic bag,” said Turner.

She says in Washington D.C, a $0.5 cent fee for bags is actually working.

“Even Washington DC which has a small five cent fee has seen a significant reduction in pollution that they’re seeing in there river cleanups- it’s been reduced by about 60%,” she said.