Philando Castile family reaches $3M settlement

By Published:
Protesters hold an image Philando Castile and march down the street during a protest, Sunday, June 18, 2017, in St. Anthony, Minn. The protesters marched against the acquittal of Officer Jeronimo Yanez, was found not guilty of manslaughter for shooting Castile during a traffic stop. (Courtney Pedroza/Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The mother of Philando Castile, a black motorist who was killed by a Minnesota police officer last year, has reached a nearly $3 million settlement in his death.

The settlement was announced Monday by attorneys for Valerie Castile and the city of St. Anthony.

The settlement avoids the drawn-out process of a federal wrongful death lawsuit stemming from Philando Castile’s death.

The 32-year-old elementary school cafeteria worker was killed by St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez during a July 6 traffic stop after Castile said he was armed. Castile had a permit for his gun.

The shooting gained widespread attention after Castile’s girlfriend livestreamed its aftermath on Facebook. Yanez, who is Latino, was acquitted of manslaughter and other charges this month. The settlement will be covered by the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust. It requires state court approval.

