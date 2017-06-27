Our Hometown: Leopold’ s kicks off annual I Pledge for Ice Cream Project July 1st

We all scream for ice cream!

July is almost here and at Leopold’s Ice Cream that means two things – National Ice Cream Month and the start of the I Pledge for Ice Cream Project!

As a way to say “Thanks for Your Patriotism,” on July 1st from 4-7PM, Leopold’s Ice Cream will give any child– age 12 and under, accompanied by an adult– who can recite the Pledge of Allegiance a free child’s scoop of their choice!

Just come to 2-12 East Broughton Street July 1st from 4-7PM for the I Pledge for Ice Cream kick-off event.

Additional ‘I Pledge for Ice Cream’ will take place each Monday in July from 4-7pm.

That’s six, I Pledge event this year!

For more informaiton, visit: www.IPledgeForIceCream.com