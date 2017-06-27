No bond for GA man accused of holding Charlotte teen captive

GWINNETT CO., Ga. (WSAV) – A man accused of holding a Charlotte teenager captive for more than a year is in a Gwinett County jail tonight without bond.

Michael Wysolovski was denied bond after he was arrested and charged for allegedly holding Hailey Burns, 16, captive in his Duluth home.

Wysolovski’s charges include aggravated sodomy, cruelty to children, deprivation in the first degree, interference with custody and false imprisonment.

Investigators say Wysolovski has been holding the now 17-year-old against her will.

Police have yet to determine exactly how she got there, but say that Burns disappeared from her parents home in North Carolina after meeting Wysolovski online in May of last year.

Her parents say she has a form of autism and they weren’t sure if she’d ever come home.

“She is just so happy to be home. Even the littlest things make her happy,” says Shaunna Burns, Hailey’s mother.

On June 24 police say Burns reached out to a woman in Romania online and told her she was being held against her will.

Police say she sent the woman pictures of the home and in five hours FBI agents found the teen.

Now she’s safe at home with her parents.

“To be able to be at peace and to not be living in a fear […] that is a commodity that she now understands,” says Anthony Burns, Hailey’s father.

Hailey’s parents call her rescue a miracle and hope their story provides comfort to others missing a loved one.