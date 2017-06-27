Local centers offer free testing for National HIV Testing Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today is National HIV Testing Day and several local health centers are offering free HIV testing.

For a list of offices that are offering free testing today, click here to find a location near you.

Who should get tested? According to the Center for Disease Control, everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 should get tested for HIV at least once. If your behavior puts you at risk after you are tested, you should think about being tested again. Some people at higher risk should get tested more often.

If your last HIV test result was negative, you should get an HIV test if you answer “yes” to any of the questions below about your risk since that test:

Are you a man who has had sex with another man?

Have you had sex—anal or vaginal—with an HIV-positive partner?

Have you had more than one sex partner?

Have you injected drugs and shared needles or works (for example, water or cotton) with others?

Have you exchanged sex for drugs or money?

Have you been diagnosed with, or sought treatment for, another sexually transmitted disease?

Have you been diagnosed with or treated for hepatitis or tuberculosis (TB)?

Have you had sex with someone who could answer “yes” to any of the above questions or someone whose sexual history you don’t know?

Sexually active gay and bisexual men may benefit from more frequent testing (for example, every 3 to 6 months).

If you’re pregnant, talk to your health care provider about getting tested for HIV and other ways to protect you and your child from getting HIV.

Anyone who has been sexually assaulted or has had a high-risk exposure to HIV should consider taking post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) and getting an HIV antigen test that can detect infection sooner than standard antibody testing. PEP may prevent HIV infection after possible exposure to HIV if it is started as soon as possible within 3 days after exposure to HIV.