Hinesville offering free children’s health insurance enrollment assistance

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Free in-person, enrollment and renewal assistance for children’s health insurance programs, Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids, Pregnancy Medicaid, and other public benefits will be available at the Hinesville Library until 8:00 p.m.

Officials ask that you arrive at the 236 West Memorial Drive address no later than 7:30 p.m.

If you are unable to come to the event, you may contact Campaign for Healthy Kids Enrollment Specialist, Yahira Heraldez (bilingual – Spanish) at 912-661-1290 to schedule an appointment.

For more information on the Campaign for Healthy Kids, call 912-661-3040 or visit www.coastalcampaign.org.

This event is free and open to the public. It will be available the 4th Tuesday of each month.

