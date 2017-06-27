Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber seeks input on plastic bag ban on island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND (WSAV) – The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce is asking the public to complete a short survey on whether or not they think there should be a ban on single-use plastic bags on the island.

To complete a survey, click here.

The following questions will be asked:

Do you believe plastic bags should be banned on Hilton Head Island? Do you believe bags should not be banned, but there should be a surcharge for those who use them? Do you currently recycle single use plastic bags? Do you believe there are adequate recycle locations and ways to recycle your plastic bags? What type of business do you operate/work for? At your place of work, do you offer plastic bags? Please share any additional thoughts about this topic.