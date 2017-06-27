Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber seeks input on plastic bag ban on island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND (WSAV) – The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce is asking the public to complete a short survey on whether or not they think there should be a ban on single-use plastic bags on the island.
To complete a survey, click here.
The following questions will be asked:
- Do you believe plastic bags should be banned on Hilton Head Island?
- Do you believe bags should not be banned, but there should be a surcharge for those who use them?
- Do you currently recycle single use plastic bags?
- Do you believe there are adequate recycle locations and ways to recycle your plastic bags?
- What type of business do you operate/work for?
- At your place of work, do you offer plastic bags?
- Please share any additional thoughts about this topic.