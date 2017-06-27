Hattie Saussy: Rediscovery of an Artist exhibition opens at Telfair Museum of Art June 30

Telfair Museums will present Hattie Saussy: Rediscovery of an Artist, the first major retrospective of the artist’s work in over 30 years, at the Telfair Academy from June 30-September 24, 2017.

Although she didn’t receive much recognition during her lifetime, Hattie Saussy created beautiful portraits and landscape paintings inspired by her native Savannah and the Lowcountry. She fused elements of impressionism into her realist compositions which allowed her to establish her own unique style. Saussy also played an extremely important role in the artistic community in Savannah.

Watch our interview with Erin Dunn, Assistant Curator at Telfair Museums.