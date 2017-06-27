Garden City Police seek to identify entering auto suspects

Published:

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Garden City Police seek to identify three suspects attempting to enter an automobile, as seen in the above video.

The footage taken from a trail camera shows the individuals walking up to a white pickup truck and attempting to open the door.

Police say the individuals were seen approaching other vehicles in the Osceola Drive area as well as neighboring areas.

According to police, the same truck seen in the video had a firearm stolen from it at the end of last year.

Anyone with information regarding the individuals seen in the video is asked to call the Garden City Police Department at 912-966-7770.

