Former NSA contractor to appear in court today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspected leaker of NSA classified documents will be in federal court today in Augusta.
Reality Winner’s attorney says today’s hearing is a status conference.
The 25-year-old intelligence specialist is charged with mailing journalists highly classified documents about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Winner remains in jail in Lincoln County.

