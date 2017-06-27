AUGUSTA, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspected leaker of NSA classified documents will be in federal court today in Augusta.
Reality Winner’s attorney says today’s hearing is a status conference.
The 25-year-old intelligence specialist is charged with mailing journalists highly classified documents about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Winner remains in jail in Lincoln County.
Former NSA contractor to appear in court today
