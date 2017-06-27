Clean Energy brings more money to your pockets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re trying to figure out ways to save money then the clean energy roadshow was the place to be. The cars of the future were stationed at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center for the seventh annual showcase.

These cars are a new way of you to get from point A to point B without a dollar in your pocket. The cars operate on alternative fuel using propane, biodiesel and electricity.

Propane is a three-carbon alkane that uses a molecular formula of gas. Biodiesel is a vegetable oil, coming from french fries and chicken at Chick-Fil-A and Zaxby’s in Georgia, according to Georgia Public Commissioner, Tim Echols. Electric vehicles operate on a battery, solar panel or a generator that requires charging.

Many spend an abundant amount of money on fuel for vehicles and electricity bills for home. But what many don’t know is the negative impact it has on the environment we live in.

“If we misuse it, it costs us more. It pollutes the planet. And it’s better ways to do it,” John Noel, President of Energy and Environment.

Noel drives an all-electric Model S Tesla- that gets nearly 250 miles per tank. When on the road, he makes a pit stop for an hour to fully charge his vehicle just like filling up a regular car.

Not only do they promote alternative fuel vehicles, but also solar and energy efficient projects that will assist with lighting and batteries within home and workspaces.

Many of the alternative fuel vehicles are already on the market, such as the bi-fuel natural gas Ford F-150, an all-electric Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model S and X. In the coming months, consumers can expect to see propane police cruisers by Ford, a propane school bus, and the Model 3 Tesla.

Both the Nissan Leaf and Model 3 Tesla can be purchased at $35,000 or less.

According to Commissioner Echols, “we’re very interested in seeing Georgians save money on their bills, whether that’s energy efficiency items… it will help make the country more independent.”