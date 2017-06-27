Caught in the act: Police arrest alleged burglar at after-hours health clinic

SAVANNAH, GA (June 27, 2017) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested Alison Devine, 31, on June 26, after he unlawfully entered Curtis V. Cooper Primary Healthcare afterhours.

Around 10:10 p.m. on June 26, officers responded to Curtis V. Cooper on Roberts Street, in reference to an alarm call. Officers found Devine inside the business, with a bag over his shoulder. He was quickly taken into custody.

“This was a team effort,” said West Chatham Patrol Sergeant Aaron Washington. “Officers responded quickly and worked together to check the building. Through their efficient teamwork, they were able to catch the burglary suspect.”

Devine was charged with one count of burglary.