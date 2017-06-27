Breaking News: Military post in Alabama on lockdown due to possible shooter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – A north Alabama military post said in a tweet it was on lockdown Tuesday amid reports of possible active shooter, telling workers to “run hide fight.”

Redstone Arsenal received reports of a person possibly armed with a weapon at a building on the base, spokesman Christopher Colster told WAFF-TV in a live broadcast.

Colster said there were no confirmed causalities, and officials hoped workers could return to normal activities within a couple of hours. A safety drill was planned for Wednesday, but Colster said the report of a shooter was not part of any exercise.