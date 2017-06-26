Video: Teen falls from amusement park ride

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (WNYT) — A 14-year-old girl is recovering after falling nearly 20 feet from the SkyRide at Six Flags The Great Escape amusement park.

Loren Lent was among the first park guests to spot the girl dangling from the ride.

“He was screaming, ‘You got to help her, she can’t hold her, she’s going to fall, she’s slipping, she’s choking, she can’t breathe, her head is caught,” Lent said. “It was just hysterics.”

Lent says after he noticed the girl hanging from her upper body, he yelled at park personnel to do something to rescue her. They told him to back away from the scene, so he says he took out his phone and started to record.

“These guys are walking backwards and they have radios. Why did it take at least a minute and 30 seconds to stop the ride?” Lent asked. “How long they were aware of it before it came into my view, I don’t know.”

Read more here.