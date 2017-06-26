Takata bankruptcy, what does it mean for replacing your airbag?

Takata, the Japanese company embroiled in controversy and questions after millions of airbags it made for vehicles were recalled, is filing for bankruptcy. Takata says a U.S. auto parts company will take over.

Meanwhile, Takata remains embroiled in legal issues following more than a dozen deaths from exploding airbags.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says 42 million vehicles in the U.S. have been effected. However, some reports indicate that only about 36 percent of affected vehicles have been repaired.

NHTSA is urging all drivers to check at its website to see if your vehicle’s airbag is recalled. (Just plug in the VIN number.)

The federal regulator says if you car is affected, contact your deal immediately to get on the list to have the bag replaced. Despite its financial woes, Takata is reportedly still making replacement parts.