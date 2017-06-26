Our Hometown: Summer Cheerleading Sports Camp–Georgia Games session begins today

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

It’s the final week for the City of Savannah, Parks and Recreation Services 2017 Summer Cheerleading Sports Camp and they’re wrapping it up with a special Georgia Games session  starting today!

Designed for children ages 5-15, instruction includes cheers, chants, pom-pom routines, motions, crowd participation techniques and more!

The Georgia Games session also offers a special competition during the Parents Day Celebration this Thursday, June 29, where participants compete for Olympic-style medals.

The cost is $50 per child for City of Savannah residents, $55 per child for non-City of Savannah.

Lunches are provided by the Summer Lunch Program.

Register your child online here or at the Alee Temple Arena.

For more information, call Betty Burns at (912) 351-3852.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s