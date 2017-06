Oh say, can’t she sing?

You may have noticed a familiar face on the field if you were at Saturday’s Savannah Bananas game.

That’s News 3’s Meredith Stutz singing a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem to a sold out crowd.

In addition to packed bleachers, MSNBC was also at Grayson Stadium Saturday night to shoot a feature on the Coastal Plain League champions.

The Bananas didn’t fail to impress, taking home an 11-4 victory over the Lexington County Blowfish.