Metro detectives arrest suspect in teen shooting

By Published:
Pedro Walker, 17

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) — Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives arrested Pedro Walker, 17, for the June 22 shooting of a 16-year-old male.

Officers responded to the intersection of East 39th Street and Live Oak Street around 7:30 p.m. and found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen told police he had been biking in the area when the incident occurred. A vehicle and residence were also struck by gunfire.

Investigators identified Walker as the suspect in this incident. With the assistance of the Strategic Investigation Unit (SIU), he was arrested on June 26 and charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property, and one count of reckless conduct.

