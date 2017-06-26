Local educator becomes model for innovative teaching

A former Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Teacher of the Year is being recognized for her work in the classroom.

Bynikini Frazier has been inspiring students since 2008.

Now, Georgia Public Broadcasting is sharing her technique through its Innovation in Teaching program.

The initiative highlights educators beyond the textbook.

Ms. Frazier’s plan focuses on ‘Bringing Vocabulary to Life: Using Words to Help Homeless Children.’

Students embody the meanings of the words ‘concerned, support, and compassionate’ by completing a service learning project.

The core of the unit plan involves students learning about homelessness, and working on initiatives which both support homeless children, and help students master English language arts (ELA), mathematics and social studies standards.