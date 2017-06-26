Local educator becomes model for innovative teaching

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:

A former Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Teacher of the Year is being recognized for her work in the classroom.

Bynikini Frazier has been inspiring students since 2008.

Now, Georgia Public Broadcasting is sharing her technique through its Innovation in Teaching program.

The initiative highlights educators beyond the textbook.

Ms. Frazier’s plan focuses on ‘Bringing Vocabulary to Life: Using Words to Help Homeless Children.’

Students embody the meanings of the words ‘concerned, support, and compassionate’ by completing a service learning project.

The core of the unit plan involves students learning about homelessness, and working on initiatives which both support homeless children, and help students master English language arts (ELA), mathematics and social studies standards.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s