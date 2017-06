BRYAN CO., Ga. (WSAV) — Contractors for Georgia Department of Transportation have scheduled right lane closures on June 26 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. between milepost 144 and 145 in Bryan County.

These lane closures are necessary to work on east and westbound overhead signs at the weigh stations, part of the weigh-in-motion scales installation.

Whenever you approach a work zone, GDOT suggests drivers:

slow down

allow extra distance between vehicles

read signs

expect the unexpected