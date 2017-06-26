HOW TO HELP: Fight back against local human trafficking

BLUFFTON, S.C. – The F.B.I. is currently investigating whether two missing teenage girls who were found this weekend in Jasper County are part of a human trafficking operation.

Fresh Start Healing Heart is a local non-profit dedicated to education and eradicating human trafficking in all its forms. WSAV spoke to a local representative who explained why the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are hot beds for trafficking.

“It can be military or war, tourism, poverty, corridor or highways and ports, major ports, so you tell me what ones do we have? We have them all,” the representative said. She asked WSAV not to use her name for safety concerns.

Apart from education, the organization also provides safe shelter and temporary housing for trafficking victims. The sheltering take place mainly in the form of foster homes. If you would like your home to become a foster home, click here.