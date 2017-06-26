FBI and Jasper County Sheriff’s Office looking into possible human trafficking with missing teens

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WSAV) – Jasper County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the FBI are looking into the backgrounds of those living at the house where two missing 16-year-old girls were found Saturday in Coosawhatchie.

A total of four teen girls that had been reported missing in past months were located this weekend in Jasper County, one being from Hilton Head.

Two of the teens, deputies believe were likely runaways, but the two others, they are investigating possible human trafficking.

The Sheriff’s Office received a tip that the girls, Natalie Walker and Summer Jenkins, were inside of a house at 2112 Morgan Dollar Rd. in the Coosawhatchie community, with someone who was armed and wanted by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies along with U.S. Marshals and the Bluffton Police Dept. Swat Team responded to the house where they found the two girls alone and free to come and go, Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus said in a press conference Saturday.

Malphrus also said they have information that one of the residents at the address is connected to human trafficking out of Savannah, but because the girls were found alone and are not being cooperating, they have no further information on how they really ended up at this house. The case is now under investigation by both the Sheriff’s Office and FBI.

If you have any information, you can contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 726-7777.