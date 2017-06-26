Efforts underway for Garden City police to carry Narcan

GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) – Buying Narcan for officers to carry is the proactive approach Garden City Police is taking after the recent opioid drug epidemic across the country.

“We just want to be prepared,” Chief David Lyons, with the Garden City Police Department, said.

Lyons is talking about buying Narcan for his officers to carry while on the job.

“Heroin or opioid overdoses were not a big thing until the last six months or so,” Lyons said.

Lyons said some people are switching out their pain meds and looking for a stronger mixture.

“People are substituting OxyContin and Oxycodone with heroin and the problem is there’s no control over the stuff,” Lyons said.

Lyons said drug dealers are cutting Heroin with Fentanyl severely increasing the risk of an overdose and not just for the user.

“Also for the safety of our officers because that stuff is extremely potent and just casual contact with the officer and they’re doing CPR or any other need to touch the individual that can transfer and the officer ends up overdosing,” Lyons said.

This epidemic started in North Georgia and is making its way to the coast.

It will cost more than a grand to get and that will not come out of taxpayers wallets.

However, Lyons said he at least wants the supervisor cars to have it on hand.

“Many times we’re there well before the ambulance gets there and I would hate to ride a call that someone is overdosing and we have to stand there and watch this person die because we don’t have the proper medication,” Lyons said.

Officers will get the training they need and Lyons said he hopes to have access to the live saving drug in less than a month.

Garden City police hasn’t seen any cases yet, but there are reports of hundreds of overdoses and at least four deaths in Georgia.