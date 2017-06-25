St. Jude Dream Home extends open house hours as we reach the final week

POOLER, GA (WSAV) – Out in Pooler there’s a home you have a chance to maybe win, but a definite chance to help the great work at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Tuesday is the last day you can register to win the Savannah St. Jude dream home.

“It’s awesome, and it’s all for the children at St. Jude,” says Romanda Talley who chairs the local group that brought the Dream Home project to the Savannah area.

This is the last week you will have a chance to buy a ticket to win the dream home.The winner will be named Wednesday afternoon here on WSAV-TV at 6:00 P.M.

From its foundation, to its five bedrooms, the focus of this build is to save lives.

“Your ticket purchase of a hundred dollars means so much to the kids and families at St. Jude where families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing and food. Our mission is to make sure every that goes to St. Jude is taken care of at zero cost to the family,” says Regional Development director Amber Vannoy.

The Pooler home sits in the Davenport community off Pooler Parkway. It’s formal address is 105 Martello Road. It’s valued at more than $400,000. They broke ground on it in January and began open houses at the end of May.

“I think they maybe expected a regular house that most people like myself would but this is above and beyond that,” Talley adds.

You can take a tour of the home here.

Each open house weekend has averaged more than four hundred potential homeowners. The foundation is extending its open house through Monday and Tuesday so that everyone gets a chance at this dream home.

“Yes you have the opportunity to maybe win a home, but definitely be able to help a family at St. Jude,” says Vannoy.

You can go here to get your ticket online. You can also call 1(800) 383-9844 to enter to win.

The foundation has extended open house hours to June 26th and 27th, this Monday and Tuesday, from 9:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.