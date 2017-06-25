Rainy day sends many to Pooler for Community Day

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV)– A rainy day can sometimes call for indoor activities. The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force hosted its second Community Day this year; in celebration of their sponsor- Gulfstreams’ 50th Anniversary.

This day provided the chance for locals of Chatham, Effingham, and Bryan county free admission to the museum.

According to Director of Marketing, Pearl Fyderek, “community day really is a thank you from Gulfstream for the support that they get from the community.”

The museum educates their visitors on the Eighth Air force, World War I, and the aftermath and prelude to World War II.

Gilbert Terry, Museum Volunteer and Veteran began working at Mighty Eighth just four years ago after he was “so impressed with how it was ran and its beauty.” Terry, is responsible for providing some visitors a first-hand experience in many exhibits.

The B-17 mission experience puts visitors in a simulated bombing mission, like never before. They also have a chance to walk under the wings of the recently restored B-17 “Flying Fortress.” Some even had a chance to step outside before the rain to experience the Memorial Garden that features fallen veterans, children as well as aircraft replicas.

The Museum has a total of 10,000 books, 38,000 documents, 12,000 objects and 85,000 photographs.

The next community day will take place in September and later in the year.