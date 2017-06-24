Windsor Forest High School celebrates 50 years

SAVANNAH, Ga. – On Saturday hundreds lined the halls of Windsor Forest High School for a birthday celebration.

These graduating classes honored the school’s 50th year. Since 1967 thousands of Knights have graduated and gone forth into the professional world.

More than 300 came back to reconnect, remember, and reminisce their high school days.

“It’s very emotional because the classmates, the school, the neighborhood, this community. It’s very humbling to know that I can still come back and this is my home,” Class of 1980 graduate Gaynell Stallings said.

The group celebrated with food, music and conversation.