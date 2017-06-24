Windsor Forest High School celebrates 50 years

Meredith Stutz Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. – On Saturday hundreds lined the halls of Windsor Forest High School for a birthday celebration.

These graduating classes honored the school’s 50th year. Since 1967 thousands of Knights have graduated and gone forth into the professional world.

More than 300 came back to reconnect, remember, and reminisce their high school days.

“It’s very emotional because the classmates, the school, the neighborhood, this community. It’s very humbling to know that I can still come back and this is my home,” Class of 1980 graduate Gaynell Stallings said.

The group celebrated with food, music and conversation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s