UPDATE: Cindy drenches deep South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Cindy are covering timberland and fields across the rural Deep South, but the sun has peeked out enough to offer hope that the worst is over.

Swollen by heavy rains and flowing quickly, the Chickasawhay River was out of its banks near the southeastern Mississippi town of Leakesville and nearly 9 feet above flood level with the water still rising. An abandoned bridge spanning the river collapsed earlier in the week.

The National Weather Service said the Mississippi coast received nearly a foot of rain over a four-day period ending Saturday, the most in the region.

With remnants of the storm pushing through the Northeast, additional minor flooding was reported along the storm’s track in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania.